In the Japanese cinematic industry, Godzilla is a legendary creature that rises from the waters and enters the cities, spreading terror and destruction. 👾 A cult creature that is associated with a dynasty of cars that are, in the same way, as scary as legendary. And this, my friends, is one of the rarest among Nissan’s “creatures”: the Nismo GTR R33 400R. Produced only in 44 units, it was a real threat to the automotive industry given its ferocity. The cause of all this chaos was, in the first place, the engine: the magnificent RB26 was replaced with a prodigious version developed for GT-1 class use, the 2.7l RB-X GT2 which developed 400hp and 469nm of torque. This engine was capable of pushing the 400R over 315km/h (195mph), with a 0-100 (0-60) in less than 4 seconds. But the good news doesn’t end here... 5-speed manual gearbox, aero body kit, sporty 18-inch wheels and of course that sweet, sweet straight-6 growl that only few cars have. 📸 @kenmsaito

De wekelijkse meditatie word geleid door @jdd_ch als hij ''off the grid'' gaat in de Hesketh uit 1974. Je kijkt naar James Hunt tijdens de 2021 Monaco Historic GP. Doe je koptelefoon op en sluit je ogen 😌

The 4.6 HSE, also known as P38A, was the second generation Range Rover, almost a quarter of a century after its debut. That meant that now we were in the 90s, and the concept of SUV had dramatically changed. People didn’t put off-road capabilities at the first place, instead they asked for luxury and comfort. During the design stage, several firms were contacted, and Bertone even made a full scale model, but at the end they opted for the classic British style, rightfully so. The 4.6 HSE gave exactly that (the HSE stands for “High Specification Equipment”), for instance it had an advanced, yet very troublesome, air suspension system, powered by the 4.6L V8, that would produce 225 hp and 280 ft-lb of torque. On the inside, it was basically a living room, so much in fact that in 1996 debuted the possibility of ordering one with a television and video system with VHS player. It was without a doubt the best off-roader in the world at the time of its debut, although unfortunately its cutting-edge electronics had plenty of faults, but it helped set the bar of what a luxury SUV should be. 📸 @iamted7

The most powerful Ford GT ever. #ford #fordgt #fordgt2020 #innovation #647 #race #lemans