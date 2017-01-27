Adverteren
Voor informatie over adverteren in CARROS Magazine kunt u contact opnemen met onze sales afdeling of download de tariefkaart hier: CARROS tariefkaart 2016
For information on advertising in CARROS Magazine, please contact our Sales department or download the ratecard here: CARROS ratecard 2016
Voor informatie over adverteren op www.carros.nl kunt u contact opnemen met Paul Laurey, Sales Director
Paul Laurey
Tel: 020-7221006
Voor informatie over marketingactiviteiten kunt u contact opnemen met onze marketing afdeling.
Marketing:
Jorien de Jongste
Tel: 020-722 2060
CARROS Magazine
Postbus 69530
1060 CN Amsterdam
Delflandlaan 4
1062 EB Amsterdam
Tel: 020-75 81 000
HOI controleert de oplagecijfers van gedrukte media.
www.hoi-online.nl
1 Reactie
Hello,
I`m an International media buyer in Publicitas.
Our client from UK is looking to broaden their advertising to include Netherlands magazines.
The client is specialized in vehicle battery management solution. They are well known to the automotive/motor markets.
Please see the details of the brief below
Target Audience: consumers of cars, 4×4, caravans, camping, motor bikes, snow mobile, jet ski
professional (B2B) for workshops like garages, mechanics etc.
Dates: Q3 or Q4 start
Space: full page, 1/2 and 1/4 pages in colours
Positioning: font half of publication
Frequency: could you send me the gross rates and discount
for 1 insertion, 2x insertions and 3 x insertions at this stage?
AC / Rep comm: ?
Thank you very much
Best regards,